EOD carry out New Year’s Day controlled explosion on Brighton Beach

Sunday, January 1, 2023

by @uknip247

 

Police were called this morning to the Beach in Brighton just East of the palace pier after reports of a washed-up wartime shell.

A cordon was put in place till bomb disposal experts attended,

At around 2:30 pm The bomb disposal team decided to carry out a controlled explosion.

Once made safe the cordon was removed and the beach reopened.

 

“If you see an ordnance or an object of an unusual size or shape, especially after bad weather or a high tide, it could be an unexploded ordnance. Please don’t touch it or move it. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. They will take the necessary steps with the relevant partner authorities to keep people safe.”

 

