Erith chop shop discovered in a Police raid

In the early hours of this morning, Officers from SE Violence Suppression Unit alongside Sidcup Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a search warrant at the premises in Erith and discovered a vehicle “Chop shop”. These premises were linked to Organised Criminal Gangs targeting high-value motor vehicles and stealing them in order to be broken up and the parts distributed out. Officers seized a stolen Rolls Royce Phantom, which was stolen the morning before and also recovered the remains of a Range Rover amongst other parts of vehicles linked to various stolen vehicles which had been stolen across London.
The OCG attempted to disguise the vehicles utilising the use of radio and signal jammers and concealed in a warehouse, however, this failed and officers were swift in order to take action, obtaining a warrant out of hours and executing immediately.
Enquiries are still ongoing.