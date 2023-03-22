In the early hours of this morning, Officers from SE Violence Suppression Unit alongside Sidcup Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a search warrant at the premises in Erith and discovered a vehicle “Chop shop”. These premises were linked to Organised Criminal Gangs targeting high-value motor vehicles and stealing them in order to be broken up and the parts distributed out. Officers seized a stolen Rolls Royce Phantom, which was stolen the morning before and also recovered the remains of a Range Rover amongst other parts of vehicles linked to various stolen vehicles which had been stolen across London.

Erith Chop Shop Discovered In A Police Raid

The OCG attempted to disguise the vehicles utilising the use of radio and signal jammers and concealed in a warehouse, however, this failed and officers were swift in order to take action, obtaining a warrant out of hours and executing immediately.

Enquiries are still ongoing.