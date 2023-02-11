Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Erith have named the victim as they continue to appeal for information

The victim is 24-year-old Kai McGinley, who was from Southwark.

Police were called at approximately 20:50hrs on Thursday, 9 February to reports of shots fired on Pembroke Road in Erith.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Kai suffering with a gunshot injury. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Kai sadly died at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who said: “At this early stage I am very keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the events that took place in Pembroke Road, and in particular anyone that has any knowledge of a silver Land Rover Freelander GL52 HDO which was abandoned by the suspects following the murder.

Man Gunned Down In South East London Shoot Out

“I believe that another vehicle or vehicles, that we haven’t yet identified, were then used to drive the suspects away from the scene. At least one of these vehicles is likely to be showing signs of front-end collision damage.

“If you have noticed a recently damaged vehicle, owned by a friend or family member, seen one parked up or abandoned, or indeed been asked to repair one, please get in touch.

“I have a team of officers and staff working hard to establish what happened to Kai and why – If you saw what happened or have information that can help I need you to get in touch and share what you know.”

Kai’s next of kin have been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

DCI Wood, added: “A young man’s life has been ended and a family is now struggling to come to terms with their sudden and terrible loss. Our thoughts are with them today.”

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference 7135/09Feb.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.