The M11 is closed northbound between J7A and J8, between Harlow and Bishop’s Stortford, due to a serious collision

According to information from the scene, this closure will be in effect for a number of hours.

Follow the solid diamond symbol from J7A to the A1025 west, the A414 west to Ware, and the A10 north to the A120. Take the A120 east to rejoin the M11 at J8.

Delays are likely as the closure approaches, with additional journey times expected on diversion routes.