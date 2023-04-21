Essex Police are investigating an incident on the A12, where a driver was witnessed illegally moving cones from a sectioned-off area

Police believe the incident occurred on the northbound carriageway close to the Marks Tey junction on the A12 on Tuesday 18 April at around 1.30pm.

The female driver can be seen getting out of her car whilst in stationary traffic, before moving several traffic cones and attempting to cut through to the other carriageway.

After liaising with our National Highways partners, it has been established a collision had occurred further up the carriageway.

This led to traffic remaining stationary while the collision was dealt with.

Adam Pipe, Heads of Roads Policing said “I appreciate that a video of this incident has been circulating on social media due to it being particularly shocking.

“Areas that are coned off are for the safety of all road users and the roadworkers. Anyone who disregards them is potentially putting themselves and others at risk.

“We are working with National Highways to investigate this report and continue to keep roads in Essex safe.

“We would ask motorists to adhere to the Highway Code and follow any other local instructions when using the roads in Essex.

“You can help us reduce collisions and casualties to make roads in Essex safer by reporting all instances of poor and dangerous driving.”