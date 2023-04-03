Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Essex Police are looking for Ashley Brooks who is wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence in Wickford

Essex Police are looking for Ashley Brooks who is wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence in Wickford

by uknip247
Essex Police Are Looking For Ashley Brooks Who Is Wanted In Connection With An Investigation Into A Sexual Offence In Wickford

The 38 year-old is described as black, slim, and 6ft 3ins tall.

He also goes by a variety of aliases:

  • Christopher Cameron
  • Jason Scott
  • Ashley Jackson
  • Matthew Cameron
  • Ashley Brooke
  • Ashley Cole
  • Ashley Brooks-Cole
  • Ashley Cameron
  • Daniel Jackson
  • Darren Hullah

He has links to Sheffield, Kent and Essex.

Please contact officers if you have any information about where he is quoting the crime reference number 42/300840/22.

You can let us know by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police looking for a missing woman from Luton have found a body

A man has been sentenced after admitting three breaches of a Sexual Risk Order after he harassed and manipulated women online

Kaley Cuoco, known for her role in “The Big Bang Theory”, and Tom Pelphrey, a fellow actor, have welcomed their first child

Switzerland’s Federal Prosecutor is investigating the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group, following an emergency merger last month to avoid a financial...

The Passport Office has confirmed a “temporary increase” in demand for new passports ahead of more than 1,000 Passport Office workers starting five weeks...

A car bomb has exploded in the affluent suburb of Mezze in the Syrian capital, Damascus, causing no casualties but damaging three vehicles

The killing of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has shocked Russia with authorities calling it a “high-profile murder”.

Teachers in England have overwhelmingly rejected the government’s pay offer and have planned for a strike action to take place on two days during...

Two men have been jailed for conspiring to supply drugs in Essex with a street value over £112K

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of a sexual assault...

The tragic death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her own home, shook the community of Dovecot, Liverpool, and the entire...

Remembering Police Constable Ian Rodgers, of Greater Manchester Police, who died on duty on this day in 1975

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More