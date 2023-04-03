Essex Police are looking for Ashley Brooks who is wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence in Wickford

The 38 year-old is described as black, slim, and 6ft 3ins tall.
He also goes by a variety of aliases:
- Christopher Cameron
- Jason Scott
- Ashley Jackson
- Matthew Cameron
- Ashley Brooke
- Ashley Cole
- Ashley Brooks-Cole
- Ashley Cameron
- Daniel Jackson
- Darren Hullah
He has links to Sheffield, Kent and Essex.
Please contact officers if you have any information about where he is quoting the crime reference number 42/300840/22.
You can let us know by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.
Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.
Alternatively you can call us on 101.