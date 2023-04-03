Essex Police are looking for Ashley Brooks who is wanted in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence in Wickford

The 38 year-old is described as black, slim, and 6ft 3ins tall.

He also goes by a variety of aliases:

Christopher Cameron

Jason Scott

Ashley Jackson

Matthew Cameron

Ashley Brooke

Ashley Cole

Ashley Brooks-Cole

Ashley Cameron

Daniel Jackson

Darren Hullah

He has links to Sheffield, Kent and Essex.

Please contact officers if you have any information about where he is quoting the crime reference number 42/300840/22.

