Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Essex Police are looking for James Allen, 16, who has gone missing from #Colchester

by @uknip247
He was last seen in the Highwoods area of the city at around 4.30pm yesterday (Monday 21 November).
He is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing cargo style shorts and a black t-shirt with a mountain silhouette on the front.
Officers worried about him and want to make sure he’s ok.
If you have seen him, are with him, or have any information please call 999 quoting incident number 1023 of 21 November.

