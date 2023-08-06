Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Essex Police Investigate Serious Sexual Assault in Harwich

Essex Police Investigate Serious Sexual Assault in Harwich
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Essex Police are currently conducting an investigation into a serious sexual assault reported in Harwich earlier today. At approximately 6am on 6 August, officers received a distressing call from a woman who stated that she had been sexually assaulted near The Bottle Kiln Wetherspoons.

The victim is receiving support from specialised officers as they navigate through this difficult and traumatic time. To aid in the investigation, a cordon has been established at an alleyway running from Kings Way to Empire Road, and police officers will remain in the area throughout the day to conduct inquiries.

In an effort to gather more information and potential evidence, the police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual or suspicious in the area this morning. They are particularly interested in obtaining CCTV or dashcam footage that might be relevant to the case.

Individuals with relevant information can provide their inputs through multiple channels. Essex Police encourages the public to submit reports on their website or utilise their online Live Chat service, which is available from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10 am and 9 pm. To learn more about website reporting services, visit http://www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Moreover, residents can contact the police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or, in case of an emergency, dial 999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can get in touch with the independent charity CrimestoppersUK by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

Authorities are urging potential witnesses or anyone with relevant information to quote incident number 255 of 6 August when providing their details to ensure a swift and accurate response.

Posted in

News for Essex

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Social Media Giants Partner with NCA to Combat Channel Crossing Posts

BREAKING

Brits Warned of Potential £5,000 Fine for Not Declaring Cash on Holiday

BREAKING

Two Separate Crashes on A9 in Badenoch & Strathspey Prompt Appeals for Information

BREAKING

Essex Police Investigate Serious Sexual Assault in Harwich

BREAKING

Knife Crime Team Busts Drug Supply Operation in Mansfield

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Brits Warned of Potential £5,000 Fine for Not Declaring Cash on Holiday

BREAKING

Urgent Warning to Dog Owners: Vet’s Alert After Mischievous Pup Swallows Fish Bones at Beach

BREAKING

Krispy Kreme Recalls White Chocolate & Raspberry Doughnuts Due to Undeclared Peanuts

BREAKING

Engaging Police Engagement Day: Kids Try Uniforms & Cars

BREAKING

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Glitz, Glamour, and Spectacular Dance Performances

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.