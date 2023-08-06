Essex Police Investigate Serious Sexual Assault in Harwich

Essex Police are currently conducting an investigation into a serious sexual assault reported in Harwich earlier today. At approximately 6am on 6 August, officers received a distressing call from a woman who stated that she had been sexually assaulted near The Bottle Kiln Wetherspoons.

The victim is receiving support from specialised officers as they navigate through this difficult and traumatic time. To aid in the investigation, a cordon has been established at an alleyway running from Kings Way to Empire Road, and police officers will remain in the area throughout the day to conduct inquiries.

In an effort to gather more information and potential evidence, the police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual or suspicious in the area this morning. They are particularly interested in obtaining CCTV or dashcam footage that might be relevant to the case.

Individuals with relevant information can provide their inputs through multiple channels. Essex Police encourages the public to submit reports on their website or utilise their online Live Chat service, which is available from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10 am and 9 pm. To learn more about website reporting services, visit http://www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Moreover, residents can contact the police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or, in case of an emergency, dial 999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can get in touch with the independent charity CrimestoppersUK by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

Authorities are urging potential witnesses or anyone with relevant information to quote incident number 255 of 6 August when providing their details to ensure a swift and accurate response.