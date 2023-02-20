Consumption of drugs and food supplements is highly debated in professional sports. Substances that can potentially change performance have been traditionally banned, and their use is punished by disqualification and fines. CBD has been a gray zone in this regard. On the one hand, evidence suggests that CBD positively affects inflammation and pain, which are common concerns among athletes. On the other hand, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) does not list CBD as a prohibited substance.

Is It Ethical To Use Cbd In Professional Sports?

This ambiguity raises many questions among athletes. Can they consume CBD? How can it affect their health? And, more importantly, is it ethical to use CBD to improve recovery and overall health? Below, you can find answers to these pressing questions.

What Is CBD and Does It Cause the High?

CBD is the abbreviation for cannabidiol – one of the most well-researched and popular substances found in cannabis. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not cause the high and has no addictive properties. However, it has proven therapeutic properties, helping with the following conditions:

Anxiety;

Stress;

Insomnia;

Inflammation;

Pain;

Seizures.

These characteristics made CBD a hot topic in the wellness community, so it is not surprising that it also caught athletes’ attention. Professional sports are extremely demanding, with athletes often experiencing chronic pain, inflammation, and stress. So, athletes are always on the lookout for natural remedies that can help them recover faster and feel more at ease emotionally.

Is It Allowed to Use CBD in Sports?

The good news is that CBD is officially allowed in sports. Athletes can take advantage of this wonderful compound’s numerous benefits without repercussions. However, there are some nuances worth knowing before taking CBD products.

Some CBD products contain full-spectrum cannabis extracts, which have TCH traces. THC content in such products usually does not exceed 0,3%, but it can be higher and appear on the drug test. WADA prohibits THC use in sports, so athletes risk getting into serious trouble if they are inattentive. More importantly, THC can negatively affect decision-making and alertness, which are essential in many sports.

Even reading the labelling does not always protect athletes. Unreliable brands do not test their products or provide misleading information about CBD/THC concentrations. A THC-free product can contain this cannabinoid, leading to a positive drug test. For these reasons, some experts advise against using over-the-counter CBD products and discourage purchasing them online from dubious websites.

To sum up, even though CBD is allowed in sports, athletes must be extremely careful and select only high-quality products from well-known brands that care about their reputation.

Ethical Concerns Around CBD Use in Sports

Although CBD is officially allowed in sports, ethical concerns surrounding this cannabis compound are still a topic of heated debate. Though it’s well-tolerated, CBD can cause side effects, such as diarrhea, dry mouth, reduced appetite, fatigue, and drowsiness. If these side effects occur, an athlete may not be able to perform at their maximum or will even have to skip the contest/game. In team sports, it means that athletes may leave their teams high and dry. So, it is essential for athletes to start with small dosages of CBD and increase daily intake slowly to avoid side effects.

Next, although there is not enough data to confirm this, CBD may positively affect performance by helping athletes:

Relieve stress and anxiety;

Alleviate pain;

Improve sleep;

Decrease inflammation;

Fasten recovery;

Heal traumatic skeletal injuries.

These positive effects do not affect performance directly, but they may help athletes withstand professional sports’ physical and emotional pressure. For example, athletes who sleep better before the competition may feel stronger and more energized than those who have stress-induced insomnia.

That said, there are concerns that athletes using CBD gain an advantage over their competitors, which is unethical. However, with no decisive findings regarding CBD’s effects on performance, this question remains open for discussion. Until more research is published, CBD use among athletes is generally ethical but should be considered with caution.

What CBD Products Are Best for Athletes?

Choosing the right CBD product is important for avoiding ethical problems. As mentioned earlier, athletes are allowed to use CBD products not containing THC. So, the focus should be on broad-spectrum CBD extracts or CBD isolates with zero THC. When it comes to form, athletes can choose from a wide variety of products.

CBD Pre-Rolls

Inhaling CBD-containing vapor or smoke is the fastest way to experience the positive effects of CBD. There is a wide selection of CBD pre-rolls for anxiety containing zero THC. They are designed with the optimal CBD concentration and delicious flavours to make smoking an ultimate relaxing experience. Pre-rolls may also improve sleep by relieving emotional tension.

Pre-rolls may also improve sleep by relieving emotional tension.

Ethics Behind Using Cbd In Professional Sports

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals are CBD-containing products that are rubbed into the skin. It is one of the safest and most popular types of CBD products among athletes. Topicals such as creams or gels can be applied directly on the affected area (e.g., on the strained muscle) to fasten recovery. Athletes love CBD topicals because they usually contain no THC and do not appear on drug tests. They also take care of irritated and damaged skin because they contain skin-loving ingredients such as natural oils, panthenol, menthol, and others.

CBD Edibles

Finally, CBD edibles are another way of discovering the immense potential of CBD. Athletes can always find a form that works for them: Cookies, hard candies, gummies, brownies. The golden rule here is to check the labelling before consumption to ensure that sweet treats do not have THC traces. It’s also important to control calorie intake because some treats can be loaded with sugar.

Conclusion

To conclude, there are essentially no legal or ethical barriers to CBD use in sports. This substance can be extremely effective for professional athletes, allowing them to reach their full potential. However, responsible use is key, as athletes must avoid THC-containing products and consume CBD cautiously. Choosing the right dosage and high-quality products is a must.

