Despite KCC officials’ calls for the trains to return, they have not stopped at Ebbsfleet or Ashford since March 2020. Passengers from Kent must instead travel to St Pancras and then almost back past their front doors as they travel through Kent towards the tunnel to France.

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough expressed disappointment that the trains’ reintroduction “has yet to occur.” He has demanded greater clarity on the conditions under which Eurostar will “deem services in Kent viable.”

The operator had hoped to resume service in 2022, but this has been pushed back to 2023 due to declining passenger numbers and profits. It will wait until later this year to reconsider the decision for changes in 2023.

“The prospect that Eurostar services will not return to Ashford International Station until 2023 represents a real challenge for those residents and businesses that rely on the service, as well as those who work at the station,” said Gerry Clarkson, leader of Ashford Borough Council.

Rich Lehmann, a county councillor from the environmentalist ‘Green’ party, has asked for the “swiftest” resumption of services, claiming that the extra journeys into London are a waste when the trains are passing through Kent stations.

Despite discussions with Eurostar, Kent County Council, the local transport authority, and Ashford Borough Council

A Eurostar spokesperson stated that "Kent services will not resume this year." We've already stated that the earliest date will be 2023, and that we'll revisit this decision near the end of the year."