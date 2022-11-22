Eurovision star Sam Ryder will rock BBC One this New Year’s Eve

This spectacular celebration will see Sam joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on an out of this world New Year Eve extravaganza

From taking Eurovision to Space, Man, to giving a show stopping performance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, then singing with music legends Brian May, Roger Taylor and the Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium, break through artist Sam Ryder will round off his incredible 2022 by rocking into the New Year as BBC One and iPlayer confirms Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve (2×30).

Made by BBC Studios Entertainment, this spectacular celebration will see Sam joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on an out of this world New Year Eve extravaganza as the nation builds up to the midnight moment. Performing hits which span the decades, Sam and his all-star guests will party into 2023. After heading live to the banks of the River Thames as London is lit up with the first full fireworks display since 2019. The celebrations will continue after midnight with Sam’s take on classic tunes and a number of special duets, guaranteed to keep the nation singing and dancing until the small hours.

Sam revealed the news exclusively on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 earlier today

Sam Ryder says: “I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests. It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you! As always, thank you for the opportunity!”

Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV at the BBC says: “Sam and his all-star friends performing a party playlist of big songs will be the perfect way to bring in the new year on BBC One”

Mel Balac, Creative Director, BBC Studios Entertainment says: “Sam will be performing an exclusive set of NYE bangers with some unexpected musical surprises and unique twists along the way. Sam’s energy and charisma is off the scale as a performer and it promises to be one heck of a party for BBC One viewers.“

Guests joining Sam will be announced in due course.