A drug-driver who crashed a car, then ran off rather than help its injured
passengers, has been sent to jail.
Jordan Peter Hobson, 27, of Riverside View, Norton, got behind the wheel of
a car he wasn’t allowed to drive – without a licence or insurance, and
under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.
On 12 June 2022, he drove along Scarborough Road, Norton, with two young
passengers in a Toyota Corolla. By the time he reached the Brambling Fields
junction, Hobson was travelling so fast that he crossed onto the opposite
carriageway and crashed into the roundabout.
Hobson fled the scene on foot, despite the two teenage passengers initially
being trapped and suffering injuries. They were able to get out of the car
and were helped by passing members of the public.
Hobson was located hiding in undergrowth nearby by the police helicopter,
and was arrested by our officers.
A blood sample taken from Hobson showed he was over twice the legal limit
for cannabis and three times the limit for cocaine.
In August at Scarborough Magistrates Court, Hobson pleaded guilty to
aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, and driving without a licence or
insurance.
At York Crown Court last Friday, Hobson was sentenced to 12 months in jail,
and was banned from driving for three years and six months.
TC Mark Patterson, from our Roads Policing Group, said: “Every decision
Hobson took that day was wrong. He got behind of the wheel of car without a
driving licence – a car he was not authorised to drive anyway. He did so
under the influence of drugs, and with two young passengers. And after the
collision, he ran away and hid, rather than trying to help.
“Having seen the state of the car after the collision, I can honestly say
it’s incredible that no one was more seriously injured. The outcome could
have been very different.
“Our job is to keep people safe on the roads – to prevent road users being
injured or worse through their own actions, or the actions of someone else.
The sentence passed today will help with that, but I also want everyone to
see the results of drug driving and other road traffic offences. Please,
consider the consequences – and drive safely.”
