A drug-driver who crashed a car, then ran off rather than help its injured

passengers, has been sent to jail.

Jordan Peter Hobson, 27, of Riverside View, Norton, got behind the wheel of

a car he wasn’t allowed to drive – without a licence or insurance, and

under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

On 12 June 2022, he drove along Scarborough Road, Norton, with two young

passengers in a Toyota Corolla. By the time he reached the Brambling Fields

junction, Hobson was travelling so fast that he crossed onto the opposite

carriageway and crashed into the roundabout.

Hobson fled the scene on foot, despite the two teenage passengers initially

being trapped and suffering injuries. They were able to get out of the car

and were helped by passing members of the public.

Hobson was located hiding in undergrowth nearby by the police helicopter,

and was arrested by our officers.

A blood sample taken from Hobson showed he was over twice the legal limit

for cannabis and three times the limit for cocaine.

In August at Scarborough Magistrates Court, Hobson pleaded guilty to

aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, and driving without a licence or

insurance.

At York Crown Court last Friday, Hobson was sentenced to 12 months in jail,

and was banned from driving for three years and six months.

TC Mark Patterson, from our Roads Policing Group, said: “Every decision

Hobson took that day was wrong. He got behind of the wheel of car without a

driving licence – a car he was not authorised to drive anyway. He did so

under the influence of drugs, and with two young passengers. And after the

collision, he ran away and hid, rather than trying to help.

“Having seen the state of the car after the collision, I can honestly say

it’s incredible that no one was more seriously injured. The outcome could

have been very different.

“Our job is to keep people safe on the roads – to prevent road users being

injured or worse through their own actions, or the actions of someone else.

The sentence passed today will help with that, but I also want everyone to

see the results of drug driving and other road traffic offences. Please,

consider the consequences – and drive safely.”