James Incledon, recent BAFTA Craft Award winner for Best Photography, Factual, creates a bold new look and feel for this brand-new 8 x 60′ series, which looks at the characterful cops of the night patrol as they tackle a wide range of incidents – from nightclub fights and drug arrests to the high stakes crimes of arson, missing persons, and street brawls.

However, Night Coppers is as much about the cops as it is about the crimes, as told through an amazing cast of officers. We are shoulder to shoulder with the officers from dusk to dawn, seeing how they handle bloody nightclub bottlings, attempted suicides, and sexual assaults, and how they can take their toll on the person behind the uniform, and how a certain type of black humour is sometimes the only way to get through the night.

“Police access is a crowded space, but Night Coppers is executed with style, flair, and bags of humour,” said Will Rowson, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 Documentaries. It feels new and distinct, and while it doesn’t shy away from difficult stories, it has also made me laugh out loud several times.”

“We set out to really get into the hearts and minds of the Brighton response officers at a time when confidence in the police is at an all-time low,” said Sarah Spencer, Executive Producer for Blast! Films. We wanted this to be a character-driven, visually distinct, visceral series that captures what it’s really like to be policing the streets of Brighton late at night, foregoing master interviews and commentary in favour of a more immersive approach.”

Night Coppers premieres this summer.