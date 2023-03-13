Everyone entering the UK will be subject to a £20 criminal background check

The Home Office has announced that all foreign visitors to the UK will be required to apply for permission and will be subjected to criminal background checks. Travellers will be required to submit biometric information as well as details about their plans in the UK before their backgrounds are checked and their names run through a number of watchlist.

The system will first be implemented in Gulf countries before being applied globally.

According to The Telegraph, anyone with a criminal record will have their application to enter the UK reviewed. Anyone convicted of multiple crimes or sentenced to more than a year in prison may be barred from entering the country.

The new system, which will cost between £10 and £20 per person, will go into effect in October, with visitors from Qatar being required to first apply for an electronic travel authorization (ETA).

Beginning in February 2024, visitors from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates will be required to apply.

By the end of 2024, the rules will be implemented throughout the rest of the world.

“Strengthening our border remains one of the Government’s top priorities,” said Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick. ETAs will improve border security by increasing our understanding of those attempting to enter the UK and preventing the arrival of those who pose a threat.

“It will also improve travel for legitimate visitors, with Gulf Cooperation Council members among the first to benefit.”

Passengers’ permission to travel will have to be verified by airlines.