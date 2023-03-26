Sunday, March 26, 2023
Everyone inside the houses miraculously survived

A ferocious fire destroyed a home and two flats on Abbotts Way in Cheshire, as firefighters fought the flames at 1:30pm. Multiple emergency services responded, including six fire engines, police, and paramedics.

A number of homes were evacuated, with police closing roads and establishing a cordon, and a temporary shelter was established at the New Images Youth Centre for residents who were displaced.

The incident injured four people, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said at 9 p.m. on March 22 that “the number of fire engines on the scene has now been reduced to three, plus the high reach extendable turret from Macclesfield.”

“Crews are still working to cool down hotspots in the affected property.”

Neighbouring properties are also being investigated for potential hotspots.

“Nearby residents in Calveley Way have been allowed to return to their homes following property inspections.”

“Firefighters will likely remain on the scene overnight.”

Many people have taken to social media to express their willingness to donate items to those in need.

Meanwhile, Winsford Town FC posted on social media, “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in today’s fire in Winsford.”

“If you know anyone who has been affected by the incident, please ask them to message us with how we can help them, and we will do everything we can to help.”

The Top House and Brighton Belle in Winsford are also asking for donations of clothing, shoes, toiletries, and furniture to help those in need.

“We will liaise with those affected with any donations we receive,” they said on Facebook.

“Thank you in advance; it would be incredible to see the small town of Winsford come together in times of need.”

Cllr Stuart Bingham also expressed his support.

“I was out of town when reports of an incident on Abbotts Way came in, but I have now gone down to the scene to speak with the police,” he said.

“What matters most is that there were some walking wounded but no fatalities.”

“I wish everyone who has been affected by this a speedy recovery.”

“This will be disastrous for the residents.”

“In this difficult time, I would ask that everyone respect their privacy.”

“I hope all injured during today’s incident make a speedy recovery,” Cllr Nathan Pardoe added. “Thank you to the emergency services for responding promptly.”

