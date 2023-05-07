Exeter Chiefs winger Jodie Ounsley will be leaving the Premier 15s side to pursue a new venture as a Gladiator on the upcoming BBC reboot of the hit series

The 22-year-old athlete, who is deaf, will be taking on the persona of ‘Fury’ in the upcoming show set to air later this year.

Ounsley, who was the first deaf player to represent England’s sevens side in 2019, is also a former British Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion. She expressed her excitement at the casting announcement, saying, “Watching Gladiators growing up I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one. I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury.”

Gladiators first aired on British television in 1992, with members of the public competing against formidable Gladiators such as Wolf, Jet and Saracen in a series of physically demanding events. The show was popular for its thrilling events, including Hang Tough, Atlaspheres, and the Eliminator. It ran on Saturday evenings on ITV until its final episode in January 2000, before being revamped by Sky for two series from 2008 to 2009.

The BBC reboot, to be hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, is expected to begin filming in Sheffield in June. Alongside Ounsley, CrossFit athlete Zack George will also be joining the show as Gladiator ‘Steel.’ The UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, George expressed his excitement at the opportunity to take on the role, saying, “I’m excited to bring my experience as an athlete to the show and inspire the next generation of contenders.”

The return of Gladiators is set to provide an entertaining and thrilling viewing experience for audiences, with the addition of Ounsley and George to the cast adding a fresh perspective to the show. Fans can expect to see the Gladiators back in action, ready to take on new contenders and deliver unforgettable moments of strength, power, and athleticism.