Exmouth RNLI called to report of stranded fisherman

At 4.05pm on Friday 28 October 2022 the crew of Exmouth RNLI inshorelifeboat D-805 George Bearman II were tasked by H.M. Coastguard to respondto a report from Exmouth NCI that a shore fisherman appeared to be cut offby the tide north of Dawlish Warren, Exmouth.

The volunteer crew launched on service at 4.15pm and were at the reported

location a few minutes later. They quickly found the individual in question

who had, by the time of their arrival, managed to wade across the water

onto the safety of shore on Dawlish Warren. He was assessed by the

volunteer lifesavers who, once satisfied that he was safe, uninjured and

did not require medical attention, stood down from the assignment at 4.32pm.

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches on service. Credit : John Thorogood / RNLI

The RNLI crew returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the lifeboat was

back on service ready for tasking at just after 5pm today. Exmouth RNLI

crew involved were :

Deputy Launch Authority : Rick Newcombe

Inshore Lifeboat : Helm, David Preece and crew Ed Steele and Geoff Mills.

Tractor Driver, Karl Halford

Shore Crew : Charles Swales, Becky Barnett and Steve Woodbridge

Route taken by Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat on todays tasking. Credit : My

Ship Tracking

Tide times and heights vary throughout the month and can easily catch

walkers, beach users and shore fishermen out if they haven’t checked them.

The River Exe Estuary and around Dawlish Warren can be particularly

hazardous and prone to tidal cut off. Detailed RNLI safety advice regarding

tide times can be found at : https://rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/tides