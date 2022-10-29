Exmouth RNLI called to report of stranded fisherman

lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II were tasked by H.M. Coastguard to respond
to a report from Exmouth NCI that a shore fisherman appeared to be cut off
by the tide north of Dawlish Warren, Exmouth.
The volunteer crew launched on service at 4.15pm and were at the reported
location a few minutes later. They quickly found the individual in question
who had, by the time of their arrival, managed to wade across the water
onto the safety of shore on Dawlish Warren. He was assessed by the
volunteer lifesavers who, once satisfied that he was safe, uninjured and
did not require medical attention, stood down from the assignment at 4.32pm.
Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches on service. Credit : John Thorogood / RNLI
The RNLI crew returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the lifeboat was
back on service ready for tasking at just after 5pm today. Exmouth RNLI
crew involved were :
Deputy Launch Authority : Rick Newcombe
Inshore Lifeboat : Helm, David Preece and crew Ed Steele and Geoff Mills.
Tractor Driver, Karl Halford
Shore Crew : Charles Swales, Becky Barnett and Steve Woodbridge
Route taken by Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat on todays tasking. Credit : My
Ship Tracking
Tide times and heights vary throughout the month and can easily catch
walkers, beach users and shore fishermen out if they haven’t checked them.
The River Exe Estuary and around Dawlish Warren can be particularly
hazardous and prone to tidal cut off. Detailed RNLI safety advice regarding
tide times can be found at : https://rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/tides