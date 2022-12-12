Monday, December 12, 2022
Exmouth Rnli Held Their Carol Service At Holy Trinity Church, Exmouth Last Saturday 10 December 2022 And Raised Over £500 For The Lifesaving Charity
The well attended service of Nine Lessons and Carols was conducted by the Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Chaplain, Rev. Steve Jones, and featured lessons read by the volunteers and festive songs performed by Tess and the d’Urbevilles, conducted by leader, Tess Read.

Des White, Chair of the Fundraising Team at Exmouth RNLI, said “It was a thoroughly enjoyable occasion and great to once again present our annual service of Nine Lessons and Carols after the Covid pause. I’m pleased so many came along to support the service and many thanks to those who contributed to the retiring collection that totalled an incredible £526.06. These funds will go towards providing essential lifesaving training and equipment to our volunteers. I’m especially grateful to Tesco, Salterton Road and Budgens in Queens Drive, Exmouth for providing the refreshments.”

