Exmouth RNLI on second double rescue of the weekend

Exmouth RNLI volunteer lifesavers assisted a wing boarder who had got into difficulty off Orcombe Point, Exmouth early this afternoon and later rescued a man who had fallen from Langstone Rocks.

At 1.44pm today Saturday 8th April 2023, the volunteer crew of Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II were on exercise off Exmouth seafront when they spotted a wing boarder apparently in difficulty off Orcombe Point.

The lifeboat was manned by Helm, Harry Griffin, with crew Geoff Mills and Jason Butt, in what was Jasons first live assignment following successful completion of crew training.

The casualty was seen by the lifesavers and requested assistance. He was taken to the safety of Hang Time slipway, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The lifeboat was back on service by 2pm.

I

At 3.50pm today H.M. Coastguard requested the launch of Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II following a report of a 48 year old male who had slipped and fallen on rock armour off Langstone Rock, Dawlish. The launch was authorised by Deputy Launch Authority, Hedley Saunders.

The lifeboat, crewed by Helm, Henry Mock and crew Jake Butt and Harry Griffin launched at 3.58pm and sped to the scene. They were assisted by Dawlish Coastguard Rescue Team and a hazardous area response team. They were also assisted by Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat 13-03 R & J Welburn, crewed by Roger Jackson, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Ed Thomas, Geoff Mills and Mark Sansom.

At 4.12pm the inshore lifeboat crew located the casualty, who had ankle injuries. Then, with the assistance of a HART paramedic, they took the casualty on board the lifeboat and conveyed him to Dawlish Warren slipway where he was placed on board an ambulance and taken to hospital.

At 4.40pm the lifeboat crews were stood down from the tasking and back on station ready for service at 5pm.