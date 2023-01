Expect delays at Blackwall Tunnel following a ‘police incident’ that has closed the tunnel in both directions.

Two northbound and southbound lanes were closed this afternoon (January 19th) while police dealt with an incident on the tower hamlets side of the bridge.

It is believed that a person is experiencing a medical emergency, and specialist officers from the Met Police and the London Fire Brigade have been dispatched to the scene.

The MetPolce have been approached for more information