Experts are warning that people caught in a major storm sweeping the United States could suffer frostbite within minutes as temperatures in some regions are forecast to drop below -40C

The freezing air moving across the states has also forced thousands of flights to be cancelled and led to homeless shelters overflowing as people desperately attempt to escape the chill which has killed at least 19 people.

According to FlightAware.com, there have been 5,023 flight cancellations in the US today so far.

This includes flights within, into, or out of the US.

There have been 7,990 delayed flights.

This follows nearly 2,700 cancelled flights on Thursday.

Almost 500 flights have already been cancelled for Saturday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN the US aviation system “is operating under enormous strain” and two different storms and high winds are affecting airports around the country.

Some 1.5 million barrels of daily refining capacity along the US Gulf Coast was shut due to the weather.

Among those knocked out were TotalEnergies, Motiva Enterprises and Marathon Petroleum near Houston.

Cold weather also hit Exxon Mobil , LyondellBasell and Valero Energy plants in Texas that produce gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Sempra Infrastructure’s Cameron plant in Louisiana said weather disrupted its LNG production.

Freeze-ins (when ice crystals stop oil and gas production) cut production in North Dakota’s oilfields by 300,000 to 350,000 barrels per day – a third of normal.

Next-day gas in west Texas jumped 22% to around $9 per million British thermal units, while power prices spiked at $3,700 per megawatt hour – although this price fell back after thermal and solar supplies came online.

In Island Park, the Long Island Rail Road tracks flooded and folks were navigating flooding levels they haven’t seen in years.

“Literally within 10 minutes, boom,” said Peter Rizik. “The water was just like a river coming down the block.

“This is the worst weather event we’ve had in 10 years, without a doubt,” said Mayor Michael McGinty.