Explosion at Grain Silos Near Turkey’s Derince Port Leaves 12 Injured

A powerful explosion shook the vicinity of grain silos near the Derince port in western Turkey, resulting in injuries to at least 12 individuals, as reported by state media sources.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency revealed that among the injured, three were in serious condition. The explosion, which occurred around 2:40 pm local time (11:40 UK), transpired in close proximity to the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos. Seddar Yavuz, the governor of Kocaeli, the province where the port is located, confirmed the incident and shared initial insights into its cause.

Yavuz stated, “Initial evaluations show that an explosion occurred due to wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo.” He further emphasised that while technical assessments indicate the possibility of an explosion due to wheat dust compression, authorities are actively investigating all potential reasons behind the incident.

Swift response efforts were launched following the explosion. Health, search and rescue, as well as fire brigade teams, swiftly arrived at the scene to assist. “We quickly rescued our friends from the scene and sent them to health institutions with ambulances as soon as possible,” Governor Yavuz affirmed. He provided an update on the injured, sharing that there are 10 individuals injured so far, with two of them in a slightly more serious condition.

Law enforcement initiated an investigation into the incident, with social media videos depicting a voluminous cloud of smoke resulting from the explosion. The Turkish Grain Board (TMO) disclosed that the blast had caused damage to 13 silos and surrounding structures. In a statement, TMO shared, “It is considered that the explosion may be due to dust compression, and the cause will be clarified after detailed technical investigation.”

Amid the chaos, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed that no ships were harmed due to the explosion.

