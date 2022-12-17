Explosion reported at Biogas Fueling Station in Camden

Emergency services were called at 10.40am to a gas explosion at a transport depot off York Way.

There are no reported injuries. Roads were closed for a short time and have now re-opened.

It is understood that a gas pump on the site that opened in 2008 exploded the Biomethane pump is used to refuel a number of council vehicles. Police fire crews and Paramedics were called to the incident on Saturday morning following a report by staff that the gas pump on site has malfunctioned and exploded.

An investigation by the Camden council which owns the site has been launched and they will be working with suppliers.