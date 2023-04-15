Saturday, April 15, 2023
Explosions and heavy gunfire have been heard in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, as clashes erupted between the country's military and powerful paramilitary force on Saturday

Explosions and heavy gunfire have been heard in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, as clashes erupted between the country’s military and powerful paramilitary force on Saturday

by uknip247

The situation has been described as volatile, with at least three people killed and dozens injured, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee. As a result of the clashes, the British embassy in Sudan has advised British nationals to stay indoors, while commercial aircraft were forced to either turn back or avoid the area altogether.

The Rapid Support Force (RSF) militia and the army exchanged accusations of attacking each other’s bases.

The RSF claimed that fighter jets attacked their positions around the capital and that they had seized the city’s airport, as well as fully controlled Khartoum’s Republican Palace, which is the seat of the country’s presidency. These claims have not yet been verified.

