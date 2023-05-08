Monday, May 8, 2023
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts called to Whitstable

Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Experts Called To Whitstable

Bomb Disposal experts have called to Long Rocks in Whitstable this afternoon (Monday) after being alerted to the discovery of an unexploded World War 2 bomb by Kent Police.

The discovery of the bomb was made by a local who contacted the Police who have reached out to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from EOD and Search Regiment Royal Logistic Corps to make the device safe.

The area has now been cordoned off from the Prom to the Skate Park and members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

Experts are awaiting the tide to go out to make the suspect device safe.

A spokesman for the UK Coastguard said:

Following the discovery of this, we would like to remind our residents and visitors that they should always be mindful of objects they may discover on our beaches.

While it is very rare to find unexploded ordnance on our beaches, bad weather and high tides can expose these objects, especially during spring and autumn.

However, if you should find an object of an unusual size or shape, often rusty, on one of our beaches, the Maritime Coastguard Agency has offered the following advice.

“If you see an ordnance or an object of an unusual size or shape, especially after bad weather or a high tide, it could be an unexploded ordnance.

Please don’t touch it or move it. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. They will take the necessary steps with the relevant partner authorities to keep people safe.”

For more information and other coastal safety advice from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, visit their website here – HM Coastguard

And further general safety advice can be found here:

General coastal safety advice (winter)

Coastal safety advice from HM Coastguard

