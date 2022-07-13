This unusual Extreme Heat warning applies to much of England and parts of Wales.

Extremely high temperatures are possible on Sunday and Monday, which could have widespread consequences for people and infrastructure.

What to anticipate

Population-wide adverse health effects are likely, not just among those most vulnerable to extreme heat, potentially leading to serious illness or death. The government recommends that 999 services be used only in emergencies; if you require non-emergency health advice, dial 111.

Significant changes in working practise and daily routines are likely.

More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, and rivers, increasing the risk of water safety incidents.

Road delays and road closures are possible.