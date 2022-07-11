Following an investigation by HMRC, the CPS has authorised the charging of Bernard Charles Ecclestone with fraud by false representation.

“We can confirm that a fraud by false representation charge has been authorised against Bernard Ecclestone,” said Simon York, Director, Fraud Investigation Service (FIS), HMRC. This comes after a lengthy and global criminal investigation by HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service. The criminal charge stems from projected tax liabilities arising from more than £400 million in offshore assets that were hidden from HMRC.

“HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers, and wherever we suspect tax fraud, we will take tough action.” Our message is clear: no one accused of tax evasion is beyond our reach.

“We remind everyone to refrain from making comments or sharing information that could jeopardise the proceedings in any way.” This is now a matter for the courts, and we will make no further comments.”

“The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth more than £400 million,” said Andrew Penhale, Chief Crown Prosecutor.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings against this defendant have begun and that they have the right to a fair trial.” It is critical that there is no online reporting, commentary, or sharing of information that could jeopardise these proceedings.”