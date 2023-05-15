Fake Police: Disturbing Encounter with Suspicious Individual Sparks Concern in Dagenham

A recent incident involving an individual driving around with blue lights on their dashboard, an asp, and handcuffs has raised alarm in the community. The person in question threatened a passerby and displayed concerning behaviour, prompting concerns for public safety. Members of the community have shared video evidence and eyewitness accounts, urging caution and vigilance among residents. The incidents are being reported to the police, and authorities are working to identify and address the situation.

A shocking incident unfolded along Rainham Road South in Dagenham at approximately 5:00 p.m. on May 14, 2023. An individual, described as having blue lights on their dashboard and carrying an asp and handcuffs, engaged in aggressive behaviour towards a passerby. The altercation reportedly occurred when a car stopped to allow the passerby to cross the road, resulting in a confrontation with the individual.

Disturbing Encounter With Suspicious Individual Sparks Concern In Dagenham

According to witnesses, the individual threatened the passerby, even brandishing the asp and threatening physical harm. The incident was captured on video, which has been shared with local authorities. In the video, the individual can be heard stating that they are not a police officer and asserting their right to carry the items in question. However, as the individual became aware of being recorded, they quickly left the scene in their vehicle.

The full video footage will be handed over to the police, ensuring that the incident is thoroughly investigated. The individual’s behaviour raises concerns about public safety, as their actions indicate a potential danger to others. It is crucial for the community to be aware of the situation and remain vigilant.

In a disturbing development, it has been confirmed that the same person was involved in a previous incident the day before. Another member of the community reported that a young girl, approximately 15 years old, was followed by an individual matching the description provided. The incident occurred on Lambs Lane in Rainham, where the individual crawled alongside the girl as she walked alone. Fearing for her safety, the girl ran to a nearby house where she sought refuge from the individual. The unsettling encounter left her petrified.

The public are encouraged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety. The incidents have been reported to the police, who will work diligently to identify the individual and address the situation. Public cooperation and prompt reporting of any suspicious activity are crucial in assisting the authorities and protecting the community.

Police are taking these reports seriously and will prioritize the safety and well-being of residents in Dagenham. Investigations into the incidents are underway, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. In the meantime, residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the police immediately by calling 999.

We have approached the Met Polcie for a statment