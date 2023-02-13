A Woman Was Sentenced To More Than Two Years In Prison For Impersonating A Police Officer And A Housing Warden In Order To Defraud Vulnerable Pensioners.

Emma Fuggles was arrested and charged with burglary, two counts of theft, and two counts of fraud after stealing over £700 from two elderly victims.

Fuggles, posing as a police officer, paid a visit to a Maidstone address at 7 p.m. on September 9, 2022.

She persuaded a man that he was being investigated for a crime and persuaded him to hand over two bank cards and their PINs, threatening him with arrest if he didn’t.

The fraudster walked away with the cards, claiming she needed to speak with her sergeant about the alleged case against the victim.

Fuggles, 45, of Roseholme, Maidstone, took £500 from a nearby cash machine.

When the thief returned to the property, she took another £40 from the victim’s wallet, telling him she couldn’t contact her sergeant but would return the next morning.

Fuggles returned to the victim’s home address on September 10 with the intent of stealing more money. According to the victim, he called the police, and Fuggles fled the scene.

Just a few days later, on September 12, at around 6.30 a.m., Fuggles broke into the home of a vulnerable man, posing as a housing officer. She stole the victim’s bank card and made two withdrawals totalling more than £150 from a nearby cash machine before returning to the property.

The victim’s care assistant was on the scene this time, and she asked Fuggles for identification. She went to her car, claiming she was going to get her ID card, but instead drove away.

Fuggles appeared in Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, February 10, 2023, and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

DC Mark Beeching of Maidstone CID, the investigating officer, stated:

‘Fuggles repeatedly took advantage of vulnerable members of the community for financial gain. Worse, in both cases, she brazenly returned to the scene of the crime to further exploit her victims.

‘Fuggles is a prolific offender with a history of criminal activity, so it is only fair that she is imprisoned after failing to change her ways.’