Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

The event, organised by rural crime officers from Nottinghamshire Police, will promote all the work being done to tackle rural crime and demonstrate the effectiveness of partnership working.

Following the huge success of last year’s event, visitors of all ages can enjoy a range of practical crime-fighting demonstrations, including by the force’s drone and off-road bikes teams.

The free event, which will be held at the Newark Showground between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 29 April 2023, is open to everyone and anyone who simply wants to learn more about rural life in Nottinghamshire.

A range of tasty treats will be available from the Showground café, and an ice cream van will also be on hand to help families enjoy what promises to be an unmissable day.

Officers from around the county will be joined on the day by partners including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, the National Farmers’ Union and dozens of other organisations.

Rural Crime and Wildlife Partnerships Manager Helen Ridley said: “This showcase is all about us showing the hard work being done to protect our rural communities.

“It’s our chance to speak to the public and give them the chance to interact with officers from their area and discuss issues that matter to them.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for people to learn more about some of our partners who help support the police and work alongside us.

“It promises to be a fun-filled day out for all, and with the addition of an ice cream van this year and tasty treats on offer from the showgrounds café, there’ll be something there for everyone.

“Supporting and working with our rural community remains one of our top priorities and holding events like this, working with our partners, and showcasing all of the amazing equipment we have at our fingertips will hopefully build even more confidence within the community.

“Last year’s event was amazing and a huge success, so we’re hoping to make this year even better.

“We have a lot of fun activities planned and ways for everyone to get involved to show you how we’re listening and tackling the crime that matters to you.”

More partners and agencies will be announced over the coming days and weeks, so keep your eyes peeled on your local Facebook pages for updates.

