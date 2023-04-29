Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Family Affairs and Coronation Street actress Barbara Young has died aged 92

Family Affairs and Coronation Street actress Barbara Young has died aged 92

by uknip247
Family Affairs And Coronation Street Actress Barbara Young Has Died Aged 92

Young had a career that spanned more than five decades, during which she made some memorable performances that will always be remembered.

One of her most notable performances was as Agrippina, the mother of Emperor Nero in the 1976 BBC serial I, Claudius. It was a groundbreaking show, and Young’s portrayal of the manipulative and scheming Agrippina was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Her performance showcased her depth and versatility as an actress.

Young was also known for her roles in other TV series and films such as Miss Scatcherd in the 1970 film of Jane Eyre and Eileen Clancy in Looking For Clancy. She played the role of Sadie Hargreaves Lloyd in the soap opera, Family Affairs, for almost a decade, which made her one of the show’s longest-serving characters.

Her performance as Sadie was loved by the audience for her gossipy yet lovable character.

Young also appeared in Coronation Street, Midsomer Murders, and Last of the Summer Wine, among others. She was a talented actress whose performances won her many fans and admirers.

In addition to her distinguished career in acting, Young was the mother of the singer Liza Pulman and the actress Cory Pulman. She was a family person and loved ones were very important to her.

Young passed away at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on 27 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for information to locate Kallam missing from South Norwood

Fire crews called to Elephant and Castle following an explosion and fire

Police investigating a handbag theft from an elderly woman are appealing for the public’s help

A prison sentence handed down to an abusive man who assaulted travel officer has been welcomed

The resignation of Richard Sharp as BBC chairman following revelations of his involvement in loan guarantees for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reignited...

Two offenders who tortured a man across an hours-long ordeal have been jailed for a combined 24 years

Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for five years for violent offences

A man who robbed a man of £30 has been jailed for two years

In a sudden announcement, the DWP has ceased all cost of living payments worth £301

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk

After grooming his victim for months before sexually abusing him, 33-year-old Edem Sutton has this week been jailed

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.