Family Affairs and Coronation Street actress Barbara Young has died aged 92

Young had a career that spanned more than five decades, during which she made some memorable performances that will always be remembered.

One of her most notable performances was as Agrippina, the mother of Emperor Nero in the 1976 BBC serial I, Claudius. It was a groundbreaking show, and Young’s portrayal of the manipulative and scheming Agrippina was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Her performance showcased her depth and versatility as an actress.

Young was also known for her roles in other TV series and films such as Miss Scatcherd in the 1970 film of Jane Eyre and Eileen Clancy in Looking For Clancy. She played the role of Sadie Hargreaves Lloyd in the soap opera, Family Affairs, for almost a decade, which made her one of the show’s longest-serving characters.

Her performance as Sadie was loved by the audience for her gossipy yet lovable character.

Young also appeared in Coronation Street, Midsomer Murders, and Last of the Summer Wine, among others. She was a talented actress whose performances won her many fans and admirers.

In addition to her distinguished career in acting, Young was the mother of the singer Liza Pulman and the actress Cory Pulman. She was a family person and loved ones were very important to her.

Young passed away at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on 27 April.