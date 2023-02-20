Family escape with burns after East Malling gas explosion

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an explosion at a flat in Catlyn Close, East Malling.

Two fire engines attended and crews treated three people for burns and breathing difficulties. They were then passed into the care of SECAmb paramedics.

East Malling Flats Remain In Police Lockdown After A Serious Incident And Significant Damages

The cause of the explosion is unknown but is believed to be accidental.