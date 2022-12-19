Monday, December 19, 2022
Family Pays Tribute To Cyclist Who Died In Crash
The family of a cyclist who died after a crash has thanked the emergency teams and residents who stopped to help.

Seventy-one-year-old Pauline Askew was involved in a collision with a car in London Road, Retford, at around 10.15am on 14 December 2022.

Pauline, of Newtown, Retford, was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by air ambulance but sadly died the following day.

Her family said Pauline had died peacefully in the hospital.

In a statement, family members said: “We would like to say thank you to all the kind people who helped at the scene.

“We would also like to say how amazing the hospital nurses have been over the last few days. The care, love and kindness Pauline and ourselves received is something we will never forget.

“Pauline was a wonderful lady and she will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Pauline’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances is something we know has a huge impact on families and we are ensuring specialist officers continue to work with the family and offer them support.

“We continue to investigate the incident thoroughly and conduct enquiries, and we continue to ask for anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 151 of 14 December 2022.”

