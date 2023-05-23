Family Pays Tribute To Family Man Killed In Birmingham Hit And Run - Uknip

The family of Hussien Nur Teklise, a devoted father-to-be who tragically

lost his life in a car accident in Birmingham, has paid tribute to him,

describing him as a loving family man whose legacy will continue to

resonate.

The incident occurred on May 16 when Hussien, aged 45, was cycling along

Belgrave Middleway and was struck by a car shortly after 2 pm. The vehicle

involved, a white Audi, fled the scene but has since been recovered by the

authorities. The driver has also been identified and will be questioned as

part of the investigation.

Hussien leaves behind his fiancée and their two-year-old son. In a

heartfelt statement, his fiancée shared their memories, saying, “He loved

cycling and cherished the precious moments spent with his two-year-old son,

from breakfast to playtime, capturing videos, and creating lasting

memories. Hussien was a cautious person who extended kindness to everyone

in the community.”

She further added, “His influence will endure in the hearts and minds of

all those he interacted with, as well as those he touched from a distance.”

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, from West Midlands Police’s Serious

Collision Investigation Unit, expressed the ongoing efforts to gather

information about the incident. Several witnesses have already been

interviewed, but the investigators are urging anyone with relevant CCTV or

dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Serious Collision

Investigation Unit via email at [email protected], quoting log

number 2461 of May 16. Alternatively, they can reach out through the Live

Chat feature on the West Midlands Police website at west-midlands.police.uk.

As the family and community mourn the loss of Hussien Nur Teklise, his

memory will continue to live on, leaving an indelible mark on those who

knew him and those who were touched by his compassionate nature. May he

rest in peace.