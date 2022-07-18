Terry Burgess, 82, was killed in a car accident over the weekend, and his family has paid tribute to him.

It happened on the A361 between Beckhampton and Devizes shortly before 6.45 p.m. on Saturday (16/07).

We are still investigating the collision and would like to encourage witnesses to come forward and speak with police.

The family of a man who died in a car accident near Devizes over the weekend has released a statement saying he will be “dearly missed by all who knew him.”

Terry Burgess, 82, was killed in a crash on the A361 between Beckhampton and Devizes just before 6.45 p.m. on Saturday (16/07).

His family paid tribute in the following way:

Terry Burgess, 82, had been married to Bridget for 52 years.

Terry was born in Oxford and later moved to Devizes, where he met Bridget at the local Young Farmers club.

Terry was an accomplished designer and creator who ran his own handcrafted sign business for the last four decades. He was well-known in the community for his hundreds of designs, which included houses, schools, golf courses, and pub signs.

Terry previously worked as a milk marketing board artificial inseminator across farms in Wiltshire.

He attended Lackham College and was well-versed in all aspects of farming. He frequently assisted his brother-in-law, Brian Plank, on his farm and, in his later years, he enjoyed discussing aspects of the farming calendar.

Terry was an avid fitness fanatic. He used to play tennis and squash and was a member of the Outlaws Skittle Team in the local farmer’s league; more recently, he could be seen cycling up Redhorn Hill and walking through the local fields. Later in life, he shared Bridget’s passion for horse racing, visiting Newbury and Wincanton racecourses on a regular basis.

Terry’s greatest passion was cars, to which he would devote hours, and he was always eager to keep up with the latest technology.

He also enjoyed sitting in Bridget’s magnificent cottage garden, which she had created with a stunning array of flowers.

All who knew him will miss him greatly.

He has a brother, Raymond, who lives in New Zealand, and a sister, Hilary, who lives in South Africa. He was a devoted brother-in-law to Gillian, Brian, and Diz, as well as an adoring uncle to Louise and Nicholas.

The collision is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call the Collision Investigation Unit at 101 and reference log number 295 from July 16. Information can also be emailed to SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.