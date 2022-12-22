Thursday, December 22, 2022
Thursday, December 22, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Fans Are Hoping For The Return Of Bbc Hit Series Line Of Duty, As An Insider Has Revealed That Three New Festive Episodes Are On The Way, And The Cast Has Also Expressed A Desire For The Show To Return
Home BREAKING Fans are hoping for the return of BBC hit series Line of Duty, as an insider has revealed that three new festive episodes are on the way, and the cast has also expressed a desire for the show to return

Fans are hoping for the return of BBC hit series Line of Duty, as an insider has revealed that three new festive episodes are on the way, and the cast has also expressed a desire for the show to return

by @uknip247

 

It has been revealed that the hit series Line of Duty will return for a three-part holiday special next year.

Stars such as Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure, and Martin Compston are said to have signed up, with an insider stating, “There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business.”

The exciting new development follows many fans’ disappointment with the previous episode, which finally revealed Ian Buckells as the elusive H.

“Viewers were dissatisfied with the series six finale and were clamouring for a more sensational conclusion — now Jed can deliver that, “They went on.

“The fact that they’re considering taking the unusual step of producing three episodes rather than the usual six or seven reflects how special this is for the show.”

The announcement comes just one day after Vicky McClure hinted that new episodes were in the works.

“I speak to the lads all the time and we’d all love to, we’re all game,” she said on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

“I believe it’s just a matter of now… Martin, I believe he’s in nine shows or something. He’s busy, so I’m sure we’ll make it.”

Adrian Dunbar also recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, where he stated that there is “every possibility” of new episodes in the works.

He stated: “It’s entirely up to Jed [Mercurio], so we’re crossing our fingers.

Adrian Dunbar stated that there is “every possibility” that new Line of Duty episodes will be produced.

“We might hear something within the next few weeks or months.”

Adrian responded when asked if the story was finished: “To put it another way, the story can go on. In terms of the story’s conclusion, I thought it was a really interesting ending, because that’s how reality is. It’s usually just one man. It’s not a Mr. Big, but rather someone along the way who decides to ignore a piece of information and not make the call.”
With the guys once more. Adrian, Vicky, and Jed are genuine friends of mine.

“We’ve been together for ten years and talk every other day, really.”

RELATED ARTICLES

First Picture of the two young brothers who were allegedly murdered by...

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing aboard...

A former gymnastics instructor from Sussex who groomed and abused some of...

First picture of Sixteen year old Jamaly Samba Baibu who was stabbed...

Police launch investigation after man in his forties is found dead in...

M20 motorway closed London Bound near West Malling after life changing collision

Police discovered a fire after responding to a burglary report whereby cannabis...

Medway Maritime Hospital has declared a “critical incident” due to “extremely high”...

A woman has been jailed after defrauding an elderly woman out of...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal incident on...

Scumbags target Pensioner at Chatham Asda and steal his wallet

A Trowbridge man has been jailed for five years after pleading guilty...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"