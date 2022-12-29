Fans of the viral energy drink Prime will be able to purchase bottles in-store at Aldi beginning this week, but purchases will be limitedl

Bottles of Prime, the energy drink created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, were previously only available at Asda, but will now be available at Aldi beginning this week.

The drink has become so popular that Asda imposed limits on how much customers could purchase in October, with customers limited to three bottles per store since then.

Aldi is expected to follow Asda in limiting the amount of Prime that can be purchased by a single shopper when it hits the shelves on December 29.

The drink will be available in Aldi’s Specialbuy section beginning Thursday.

“The viral hydration drink created by two popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul, is available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide on December 29,” Aldi said in a statement.

“The drink will be a Specialbuy, and like all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone!”

“Because the supermarket anticipates high demand, a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been established to ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to purchase the product.”

Asda implemented limits on the amount of Prime that could be purchased by a single shopper after the drink was found selling for more than 500 times its retail price on eBay.

KSI, the creator, even claimed that Asda employees were selling the energy drink on the black market.

“Asda employees aren’t even putting it on the shelves anymore,”They’re shipping it quietly.

“They’re like, ‘What’s the point? I put it on the shelf, and it was gone in an instant. I’ll just sell it on the black market myself’.

“That’s what they’re doing, bro, and then people make Ps out of it because you can’t get it anywhere.