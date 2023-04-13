Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

Fashion Designer Dame Mary Quant Has Died Aged 93, Her Family Has Announced

A statement from her family to said she “died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning”.

She was widely credited with pioneering the mini-skirt and hot-pants, popularising the use of plastic and bright-colored materials, and revolutionising the way women dress. Her contributions to the fashion industry have not only defined the look of 1960s London but have had a lasting impact on the industry worldwide.

Quant’s career began in the 1950s when she studied at Goldsmiths College, University of London, and later at the Royal College of Art. Following her graduation, she worked as a milliner designing hats for JG & J Baker before opening her own boutique, Bazaar, on the fashionable King’s Road in 1955.

She first introduced her innovative designs in the early 1960s. Working with PVC, Quant created a range of colorful, water-resistant fashion items, including raincoats, bags, and boots. She also popularised the mini-skirt, a garment that not only revolutionised fashion but became an icon of the social and cultural upheavals of the time.

Quant’s designs embodied the ideal of the modern, independent woman. She was a pioneer in creating comfortable, wearable garments that allowed women to move freely and express their individuality. Her clothes were also affordable and rapidly accessible to a wider market. Her breakthrough came in 1965, when she was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for her contribution to the British fashion industry.

Dame Mary Quant’s impact on fashion can still be seen today. She was at the forefront of creating a new aesthetic by combining utility and style, and her contributions have since inspired new generations of designers. The simplicity, boldness, and youthfulness of her designs continue to inspire and challenge those in the fashion industry and beyond.

Quant was more than just a fashion designer; she was a trailblazer who transformed the industry and helped to liberate women from outdated conventions.

Her work will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence upcoming designers for years to come.

