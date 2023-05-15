Fatal Arson Probe: Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Flat Fire in Woodford Bridge East London

Police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade at approximately 2.30pm on Monday, 15 May, following reports of a fire at a residential property on Chigwell Road in Woodford Green, East London.

Upon arrival, officers from the Metropolitan Police joined forces with the London Ambulance Service to respond to the incident. Tragically, a man believed to be in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts are underway to inform the deceased’s next of kin.

The fire is currently being treated as suspicious, and authorities are actively conducting inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. A joint investigation has been launched by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police, with the assistance of specialists from the LFB Fire Investigation Unit. Their expertise will be crucial in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

In connection with the incident, a 38-year-old man has been arrested and is presently in police custody at an east London police station. The investigation is ongoing, and officers will work diligently to gather evidence and ascertain the involvement of the arrested individual.

Police are urging anyone who may have information relevant to the case to come forward and assist with the investigation. If you have any details that could aid the inquiry, please contact the police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 4228/15May.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said :

Police were called at 14:30hrs on Monday, 15 May to assist the London Fire Brigade at the scene of a fire at a residential property in Chigwell Road, Woodford Green.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man, thought to be aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are yet to be informed.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are further taking place to establish the circumstances.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4228/15May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.