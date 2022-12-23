Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision
Home BREAKING Fatal collision closes section of the M20 smart motorway for over 15 hours

Fatal collision closes section of the M20 smart motorway for over 15 hours

by @uknip247

This morning, a section of the M20 in Kent is closed due to a tragic accident. Since around 6 o’clock last night, the westbound lane at Junction 4 has been blocked down (Thursday).

Investigation work is now being done by Kent Police. The revelation of more crash data or information regarding any injuries is still pending.

 

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

M20 Motorway Closed Near West Malling After Life Changing Collision

There are detours in place, and it is anticipated that the highway will stay closed until midday.

Due to accident investigation work at J4 A228 Castle Way (Leybourne / Snodland), the M20 London bound was closed. Since yesterday evening at 8:00, the road has been closed. By way of the exit and entering slip roads, detour.”

On what is anticipated to be the busiest day of the season, the closure

 

RELATED ARTICLES

A Norwich man has been convicted of murdering his friend

A retained Watch Manager is retiring on Christmas Eve after serving the...

A woman who went missing after leaving a party last weekend has...

Police in Rotherham are continuing to ask for your help to find...

Do you recognise this man?

Two suspected rogue traders have been arrested in connection with allegations they...

Have you seen Craig Barrett from Bournemouth?

Michael Bond is still missing from Shanklin

Fans are hoping for the return of BBC hit series Line of...

First Picture of the two young brothers who were allegedly murdered by...

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing aboard...

A former gymnastics instructor from Sussex who groomed and abused some of...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"