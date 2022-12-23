Fatal collision closes section of the M20 smart motorway for over 15 hours

This morning, a section of the M20 in Kent is closed due to a tragic accident. Since around 6 o’clock last night, the westbound lane at Junction 4 has been blocked down (Thursday).

Investigation work is now being done by Kent Police. The revelation of more crash data or information regarding any injuries is still pending.

There are detours in place, and it is anticipated that the highway will stay closed until midday.

Due to accident investigation work at J4 A228 Castle Way (Leybourne / Snodland), the M20 London bound was closed. Since yesterday evening at 8:00, the road has been closed. By way of the exit and entering slip roads, detour.”

On what is anticipated to be the busiest day of the season, the closure