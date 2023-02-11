Police are looking for a van driver who may know something about a fatal collision in Tunbridge Wells.

The vehicle, described as a van or possibly a minibus, was seen parked at the scene of the collision in Culverden Down, which resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man in hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) previously requested information about the incident, which occurred around 5.15 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The victim was hit by a white Volkswagen Transporter van, whose driver stopped and was arrested. He is still out on bail until March 28.

‘The vehicle we are still looking for was parked immediately next to where the collision happened, on an area of the road at the entrance of Tunbridge Wells Football Club,’ said SCIU Detective Sergeant Chris Wade. It is critical that we determine who owns it because it may contain dashcam footage that is relevant to the investigation. If you can assist, please call SCIU at 01622 798538 and quote reference 003/23, or send an email to [email protected]