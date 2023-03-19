Fatal collision involving car and mobility scooter in Northallerton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter in Northallerton.

The collision occurred at around 2.20pm on Thursday, 9 March at the junction of Valley Road and Greenhowsyke Lane.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the collision. One way this can be done is by speaking with people who saw either vehicle prior to the collision taking place.

The car, a mauve Citroen C2 was travelling along Valley Road from the direction of Bullamoor Road when it turned right at the mini roundabout into Greenhowskye Lane. The mobility scooter was travelling along Valley Road in the opposite direction (from Knotto Bottom Way) before crossing Greenhowskye Lane.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who:

• Was travelling in this area around the time of the collision and who has a dashcam fitted to the car with access to this footage

• Was travelling in this area around the time of the collision and who saw either vehicle

• Lives in this area and has either CCTV or a video doorbell fitted

• Businesses in this area that have either CCTV fitted

The rider of the mobility scooter, a man in his 60s, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the hospital. He sadly died on Monday, 13 March.

The driver, and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 30s, has attended a police station and been interviewed about the collision.

If you can help with our investigation in any way, please contact the Major Collision Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively, you can email Sarah.Burton@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously, this can be done by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230043096 when providing information.