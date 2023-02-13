Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Dover.

Kent Police was called at 5.10am on Monday 13 February 2023 following reports that a collision had occurred between two vehicles. A grey BMW 120d was travelling towards Dover along Folkestone Road when it collided with a white Ford transit van travelling in the opposite direction, near to the junction with Rugby Road.

The drivers of both vehicles, both men in their 30s, sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the transit, a man in his 20s, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance crews before being taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference RY/LB/016/23.

Drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV that may assist can upload the footage using this link