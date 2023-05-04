Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh will bring their charm, wit and on-screen chemistry to the Gladiators arena as they host the much anticipated, iconic sports entertainment show when it returns to TV

Thursday, May 4, 2023
Gladiators has always been a huge part of the Walsh family; Donna Walsh, Barney’s mum and Bradley’s wife, was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders on the original series. Bradley, and a very young Barney were regular visitors on set, with Barney taking some of his first steps on the iconic arena floor. Not to be outdone, Bradley followed in his small son’s footsteps when he took part in a Celebrities vs Jockeys special in 1997!

Bradley Walsh says: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best…ARE YOU READY ?”

Barney Walsh says: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS.”

The 11-part series made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK will see a new generation of superhuman Gladiators compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength. They will take part in a series of brand-new games alongside classic challenges including fan-favourites DUEL, HANG TOUGH and THE ELIMINATOR.

Further information about Gladiators including broadcast details will be announced in due course.

