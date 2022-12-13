Fatherone Jordan Davis, 22, from Darndale, was shot by a gunman on a bike while pushing his fourold son’s pushchair

A 34-year-old man has become became the second person charged with the

murder of a young father who was shot dead while pushing a baby’s buggy in

Dublin.

Father-of-one Jordan Davis, 22, from Darndale, was shot by a gunman on a

bike while pushing his four-month-old son’s pushchair.

The fatal shooting occurred at a lane beside Our Lady of Immaculate

National School in Darndale just before 16.00 on 22 May 2019.

Robert Redmond, of Streamville Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, appeared before

Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court where he was charged with

murdering Mr Davis.

Detective Garda Ronan Smith told the judge that in reply to the charge, Mr

Redmond’s response was: “Yeah, f**k off”.

He was then handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Judge Kelly noted it was a murder charge, and the district court did not

have jurisdiction to consider a bail application.

Mr Redmond has yet to indicate a plea. He spoke in court only to consult

with his solicitor Eoin Lysaght.

He said, “Okay, yes,” when told the judge would list the case for mention

and a video link appearance on Friday.

Mr Lysaght said he presumed the prosecution’s book of evidence was nearly

ready, but the detective replied that it would not be completed by Friday.

It needs to be served on the accused before the judge can grant a return

for trial order sending the accused forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelly said the matter would notionally be listed for a book of

evidence but then put back until the new year.

She remanded the accused in custody and granted him legal aid.

He is the second man to be charged with the murder of Mr Davis.

In July, the Central Criminal Court handed a mandatory life sentence to

Wayne Cooney, 31, from Glenshane Drive, Tallaght, Dublin.

Cooney had pleaded not guilty; however, a jury convicted him of murdering

Mr Davis and unlawfully possessing a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and

ammunition.