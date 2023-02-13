Witnesses Are Sought Following A Fatal Collision Near Farningham - Uknip

At around 10.50 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, a red VW Polo GTI travelling towards Farningham on the A20 Gorse Hill collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service responded to the collision near the intersection with Eglantine Lane.



A female passenger in her late teens was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people in the VW were taken to the hospital, where two are still being treated, one in serious but stable condition and the other in stable condition.

Two men, believed to be the drivers of the vehicles, were arrested and bailed to return to the police station on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Appeal

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating, and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference RY/KA/015/22.