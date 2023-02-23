The video, shot by one of her classmates, shows the others delivering powerful blows in a classroom.

In the 30-second video, the girl desperately tries to fend them off, but no adults intervene to help her until 30 seconds into the video.

The Shocking Video Shows A 13-Year-Old Girl Being Punched In The Head Repeatedly And Viciously At Walderslade Girls School In Chatham

The victim’s parents are now seeking teachers within the school against their attackers.

Her heartbroken mother, who asked not to be identified, is overwhelmed by violence inside and outside the school.

She claims that when she contacted them about the incident, they advised her to enrol her three children elsewhere because her two older children had also been bullied during their brief time at the school.

Bullying has to stop!!!”