Ferries Between Kent And France Set To Be suspended Due To Strike Action
Ferries between Dover and France set to be suspended due to strike action

P&O Ferries has announced that all services will be cancelled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. tomorrow due to industrial action in Calais, France.

Sailings will resume after 5 p.m., but passengers should expect some disruption to the schedule.

P&O Ferries has stated on their website that “our services are operating with significant disruption” and that “please allow plenty of time before your scheduled sailing.”

DFDS has also issued a warning that its services between Dover and Calais will be disrupted.

DFDS has assured affected passengers that they will be contacted directly regarding travel arrangements.

Ferries were also suspended earlier this year as a result of strikes in France, which caused significant disruption in the port.

