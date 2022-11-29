Fie crew battle to free person hit by an Heavy Good vehicle in Croydon

Emergency services have been called to Lodge Road in Croydon this afternoon and the road has been closed in both directions following a collision involving a pedestrian and an HGV.

Fire Crews, Officers from the Met police and Paramedics from the London Ambulance services have all been sent to the scene and a large blue sheet has been put in place to shield the person they are attempting to rescue. It is understood from a bystander at the scene that the pedestrian has been hit but the HGV just after 4.20 pm on Tuesday, November 29th.

A large number of emergency responders have been sent to the ongoing incident and an incident into the collision has been launched by the Met Police.

The London air ambulance has also been tasked to assist with the lifesave onboard medical team

London ambulance service The Met Poice and the LFB have all been approached for comment

More to follow