Filming has begun on the third series of Hope Street

The series, set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast, is returning to County Down’s seaside town of Donaghadee and the surrounding area for filming.

Hope Street has proven to be popular with fans across the UK and beyond and the third series will feature an extended run of 15 episodes. Made by Long Story TV, the series is part of the successful partnership between the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen.

The new series will continue to follow the trials and tribulations of the Port Devine police department and other local characters and their stories. Returning cast includes Ciaran McMenamin (Inspector Finn O’Hare), Bríd Brennan (Concepta O’Hare), Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Kerri Quinn (Marlene Pettigrew), Niall Wright (Callum McCarthy), Aaron McCusker (Clint Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine), Rachel Tucker (Siobhan O’Hare), Sade Malone (Taylor Quinn), Louis McCartney (Shay O’Hare) and Ellie Lavery (Niamh O’Hare).

New additions to the Hope Street cast are Northern Ireland actors Karen Hassan (The Fall, Vikings, Wait For Me) who plays new character Jo Lipton and Finnian Garbutt (Casualty) who plays new PC Ryan Power.

Ciaran McMenamin says: “I am delighted to be back in Northern Ireland for a third instalment of Hope Street. More episodes this time too, so more drama and more fun with some great new characters coming in and some huge new twists. Can’t wait to get started and buzzing for another whole summer at home.”

Karen Hassan says: “I’ve had my first day filming in Hope Street and the crew and cast were so warm and welcoming I already feel part of the ‘Port Devine’ furniture. Hoping ‘Jo’ makes a big splash.”

Finnian Garbutt says: “As a big fan of season one and two of Hope Street, I’m delighted and grateful to be joining the cast in Port Devine. I can’t wait to bring PC Ryan Power to life!”

The continuing series celebrates local writing, acting and production talent; demonstrating the BBC’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent in its Nations and Regions while showcasing the humour and warmth of the people in Northern Ireland, as well as its stunning coastlines.

Behind the drama are acclaimed producers Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen from Long Story TV, known for producing London Kills and The Light in The Hall. They will once again be joined by co-creator Susanne Farrell (Dirty God) and Producer Leon Fee. Writers on this new series include Jessica Lea (EastEnders), Tess McGowan (Bump Along The Way), Christine Murphy (Emmerdale), Brian McGilloway (Benedict Devlin Mysteries), Hamish Wright (The Secret Life Of Us), Stuart Drennan (The Dig), Greer Ellison (Butterfly Kisses), Karis Kelly (Consumed), Lessa Harker (Maggie Muff plays) and Marcus Fleming (Dominion Creek).

Hope Street series two is broadcasting now on BBC One, Fridays at 1.45pm.

The second series is available in full to watch now on BBC iPlayer, and on BritBox in its international markets.

